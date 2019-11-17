In Likud emergency event, banners welcome third elections round

The Likud Party held an emergency event on Sunday evening to rally against what they see as a danger to the country – the formation of a Blue and White-based government led by former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz.
Some Likud members strongly believe that Gantz will need the support of Arab-Israeli MKs, whom they consider to be untrustworthy in the event that Israel clash with Palestinian factions.
While Arab-Israelis hold Israeli citizenship and are the largest non-Jewish minority in the country, many of their leaders vow that they are a part of a Palestinian nation.
“No to a leave of absence, no to a unity government, yes to immunity, yes to elections” pic.twitter.com/Jjfc9rAtR7— Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) November 17, 2019
Supporters carried banners saying that the office of the state attorney is unfit to decide whether Netanyahu should be indicted, and that a third elections would be welcomed.