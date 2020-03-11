In change, US describes East Jerusalem Palestinians as 'Arab residents'

The US Department of State released its annual reports on human rights practices. The wide-range report explores the state of corruption, jails and judicial system and freedom of press and movement both in Israel and in the Palestinian Authority.Notably, the report refers to Palestinians in East Jerusalem as "non-Israeli citizens possessing Jerusalem identity cards issued by the Israeli government." Last year, the annual report referred to them as "Palestinians in East Jerusalem" or as "Palestinian residents of Jerusalem." "The United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 and recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March 2019," the report reads. "It is the position of the United States that the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem are subject to final status negotiations between the parties. The Palestinian Authority exercises no authority over Jerusalem.""We strive to make decisions based on facts and reality, and decisions can only be made based on the truth," a senior administration official said about the change.The reports also note that during the last year, Palestinian militant groups launched 1,340 rockets and mortars from the Gaza Strip "toward arbitrary or civilian targets in Israel, killing six Israelis and injuring more than 150 Israeli civilians.""Some Palestinians and Muslim religious leaders used antisemitic rhetoric and engaged in Holocaust denial," the report reads. "Anti-Israel sentiment was widespread in public discourse and sometimes crossed the line into antisemitism, including expressions of longing for a world without Israel and glorification of terror attacks on Israelis."According to the report, "during times of heightened tensions between Israeli authorities and Palestinians, Palestinian press and social media sometimes circulated cartoons encouraging terrorist attacks against Israelis, and official PA media outlets published and broadcast material that included antisemitic content."