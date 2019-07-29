In rare solidarity, Lapid backs Netanyahu against Left-wing activist

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, tour the Magshimim Forest together with their sons Yair (right) and Avner in 2016. (GPO). (photo credit: GPO)

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Blue and White leader Yair Lapid supported the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Avner, when the later filed a complaint with the police against activist Barak Cohen on Sunday.



Cohen stood next to the young Netanyahu in a public space on Saturday evening as the young man was spending time with friends and shouted at him “what about the money your father stole?” and “family of thieves, a criminal group.”



When asked by a restaurant worker to depart he said he is standing on the side-walk and she has no right to tell him to leave.



On Sunday the young Netanyahu released an image of the complaint he submitted to the police and said that Cohen “follows me to places I go to and begins to video-tape me and speak badly to me, there are ways to have political debates, to bully and harass people who are not involved in them is not the way to do so.”



Unlike his brother Yair, Avner is not active in politics or social media and is generally seen as outside the political arena. In the Israeli political tradition sons and daughters of serving prime ministers are usually not covered by the media and their right of privacy is kept.



Lapid wished Netanyahu success and said that he is a “charming young man that never did anything political, to lash out at him like that is disgusting and unfair.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



