On social Media, Liberman’s daughter ‘proud’ her dad ‘stops madness’

Avigdor Liberman exits the Knesset following the passing of a Knesset dispersal, 2019..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Daughter of Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman, Michal Liberman-Galon, posted on Facebook on Friday saying how much she’s proud of her father.
Saying that education means leading by example, she claimed her father is “stopping with his body the madness which threatens to destroy our one and only country.”
Claiming her father “said no more to the debasement of Jewish values and making them a source for profit” she said her father is a “leader” and not a politician, and placed the blame for the upcoming September elections entirely on the Likud’s doorstep.
She added that these elections too are “much cheaper than the billions [of NIS] that were promised to the ultra-orthodox by Likud.”
The State of Israel is facing upcoming elections in September after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to present President Reuven Rivlin with a coalition. The failure is said to be due to the refusal of Liberman to join such a coalition unless the issue of ultra-orthodox people serving in the IDF is resolved.
In 2007 the Marker reported
that a company Michal Liberman opened at the age of 21 generated 7 million nis in off-shore payments, her father allegedly received a salary of 600 thousand nis in 2004 and more than that in 2005 paid to him by the firm.
In an official response to the Marker Avigdor Liberman said he is not obliged to reveal any details about his earnings when he was a private person and not a public servant.
He also inquired how much the various reporters and editors employed by the Marker
are paid for their work.
Michal Liberman is an observant Jewish woman, supporters of Liberman often suggest that the image he has as someone who is 'anti-religious' is untrue.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>