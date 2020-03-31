In time of coronavirus, a call to make Seder communally on balconies

A grassroot initiative is making rounds on social media and through different organization networks calling on the people in Israel to hold their seder on balconies or near windows to create the biggest communal celebration of the holiday ever.“We cannot choose the situation we find ourselves in, but we can choose how to react to it,” Yaniv Mezuman, who initiated the project “One people, one table,” explained to The Jerusalem Post.Passover approaching fast – it will commence on April 8 at sundown – the regulations to contain the coronavirus outbreak prevent people from visiting relatives and friends and the authorities constantly highlight the importance of staying at home even if it means that families are going to be apart. This will imply that most people are going to be forced to celebrate the seder in much smaller settings than they are used to, if not by themselves.In the light of this situation, “One people one table” invites everyone to join “so that the elderly, lone soldiers, doctors and nurses on duty, security forces on guard, and anyone left alone in their home can celebrate the Passover Seder with their big family – the nation of Israel,” as the description of the event on Facebook reads, highlighting how around the world balconies have become a way for people to come together. Mezuman, a father of five, is the chairman of the pre-army program Mechinat Meitarim Lachish in Kibbutz Bet Guvrim and presides over the organization representing most of the pre-army programs in Israel.“Young people enrolled in our programs are volunteering all over the country with the permission of the Health Ministry and following its directives,” he said. “We see that many families are worried about the issue of seder night and the isolation in general, with elderly people saying that if they are not going to die from the coronavirus they will die from isolation.”Since Passover is one of the most family-orientated holidays, Mezuman explained that if people were to go out to their balconies and yards and sing together during seder, it would uplift spirits or at least reduce the sense of loneliness.“This way, we will be separated but still do something together and feel that our hearts are together in the moment,” he highlighted.A central part of the celebration will be for everyone to coordinate so that at 8:30 p.m. children will sing Manishtana, perhaps one of the central and most beloved moments of the seder, with the youngest asking their parents to explain why that night is different from any other. The upcoming seder indeed promises to be very different not only from all the other nights of the year, with matza instead of bread and bitter herbs instead of other forms of vegetables, but from all the other seders as well, with no extended family, synagogues closed and no possibility to travel.The hope of the organizers is that the collective seder and singing will spread from home to home, from neighborhood to neighborhood and from city to city all over the country, creating a human chain like a sequence of signal fires.For this purpose, they are employing all possible means to promote the initiative, including social media, organizations and local authorities.Mezuman said that people are reacting very warmly.“My children also really liked the idea. They know that this year we are not going to be with their grandfather so I told them that we will go out, see the neighbors, and like a chain this hopefully will reach him too,” he told the Post.“It is important for me to emphasize this is an initiative for everyone regardless of their backgrounds: secular, religious, haredim, new immigrants and so on,” he concluded. “We were all united in the exodus from Egypt, we are all together in this situation.”With the festival of