The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In time of coronavirus, a call to make Seder communally on balconies

“One people one table” invites everyone to join so that anyone left alone in their home can celebrate the Passover Seder with their big family - the nation of Israel.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 31, 2020 18:46
A seder plate (photo credit: JTA)
A seder plate
(photo credit: JTA)
A grassroot initiative is making rounds on social media and through different organization networks calling on the people in Israel to hold their seder on balconies or near windows to create the biggest communal celebration of the holiday ever.
“We cannot choose the situation we find ourselves in, but we can choose how to react to it,” Yaniv Mezuman, who initiated the project “One people, one table,” explained to The Jerusalem Post.
With the festival of Passover approaching fast – it will commence on April 8 at sundown – the regulations to contain the coronavirus outbreak prevent people from visiting relatives and friends and the authorities constantly highlight the importance of staying at home even if it means that families are going to be apart. This will imply that most people are going to be forced to celebrate the seder in much smaller settings than they are used to, if not by themselves.
In the light of this situation, “One people one table” invites everyone to join “so that the elderly, lone soldiers, doctors and nurses on duty, security forces on guard, and anyone left alone in their home can celebrate the Passover Seder with their big family – the nation of Israel,” as the description of the event on Facebook reads, highlighting how around the world balconies have become a way for people to come together. 
Mezuman, a father of five, is the chairman of the pre-army program Mechinat Meitarim Lachish in Kibbutz Bet Guvrim and presides over the organization representing most of the pre-army programs in Israel.
“Young people enrolled in our programs are volunteering all over the country with the permission of the Health Ministry and following its directives,” he said. “We see that many families are worried about the issue of seder night and the isolation in general, with elderly people saying that if they are not going to die from the coronavirus they will die from isolation.”
Since Passover is one of the most family-orientated holidays, Mezuman explained that if people were to go out to their balconies and yards and sing together during seder, it would uplift spirits or at least reduce the sense of loneliness.
“This way, we will be separated but still do something together and feel that our hearts are together in the moment,” he highlighted.
A central part of the celebration will be for everyone to coordinate so that at 8:30 p.m. children will sing Manishtana, perhaps one of the central and most beloved moments of the seder, with the youngest asking their parents to explain why that night is different from any other. The upcoming seder indeed promises to be very different not only from all the other nights of the year, with matza instead of bread and bitter herbs instead of other forms of vegetables, but from all the other seders as well, with no extended family, synagogues closed and no possibility to travel.
The hope of the organizers is that the collective seder and singing will spread from home to home, from neighborhood to neighborhood and from city to city all over the country, creating a human chain like a sequence of signal fires.
For this purpose, they are employing all possible means to promote the initiative, including social media, organizations and local authorities.
Mezuman said that people are reacting very warmly.
“My children also really liked the idea. They know that this year we are not going to be with their grandfather so I told them that we will go out, see the neighbors, and like a chain this hopefully will reach him too,” he told the Post.
“It is important for me to emphasize this is an initiative for everyone regardless of their backgrounds: secular, religious, haredim, new immigrants and so on,” he concluded. “We were all united in the exodus from Egypt, we are all together in this situation.”


Tags Passover Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by