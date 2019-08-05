Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

InDnegev and Ushpizin festivals announce lineups

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 5, 2019 22:11
DGTL Music Festival in Tel Aviv, 2017

DGTL Music Festival in Tel Aviv, 2017. (photo credit: ALBERT LALAMAIEV)

Although it’s still sweltering outside, it’s never too early to think about the cooling comfort of fall music festivals. Two of them have already announced their dates and lineups.

The 13th annual InDnegev Festival will take place October 24-26 at Mitzpe Gvulot in the Eshkol region, presenting some 100 eclectic acts on five stages. The lesser-known names are usually the pleasant surprises of the festival, but big names slotted to appear include A-WA, Rona Kenan and Jamaican reggae legend Max Romeo.

A week earlier, in Ashdod, the fifth annual Musical Ushpizin Festival will take place from October 15 to 19 during Hol Hamoed Sukkot, and will feature Yuval Banai performing the songs of his father, Yossi Banai, Yardena Arazi collaborating with Ilanit, Night of the Stars II, featuring Idan Amedi and Hanan Ben Ari, and an all-star grouping of Amir Benayoun with Arkadi Duchin and Micha Shitrit.


