Increase in Gazan infiltrations not for reason you'd suspect - Report

Palestinian demonstrators disturb the Gaza-Israel border fence during the 44th weekly protest called the "Great March Of Return".
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
After nearly a year of riots along the border with the Gaza Strip, Palestinians have not stopped trying to infiltrate into Israel. The reasons, however, are not what might be expected.
More than 15 Palestinians have infiltrated into Israel since the beginning of the year with the goal of being imprisoned, the IDF Southern Command said, according to a report published by Ynet. Some of those who were arrested were armed with wire cutters and knives, even though they didn’t want to carry out terrorist attacks, the report said, they simply wanted to be imprisoned.
Most of the infiltrators were between the ages of 14 to 17. Recently, Palestinian youths have begun using a new method in hopes of being imprisoned, arriving in groups to the border fence and waiting for the IDF to arrest them, according to the Ynet report.
A small number of the infiltrators were members of Hamas. Some have been sent back to the Gaza Strip after being checked by the Shin Bet General Security Service, in order to prevent severe overcrowding in Israeli prisons.
Infiltration by Palestinians wanting to be imprisoned is a testament to the socio-economic state in Gaza, the report said. The severity of the situation in Gaza has continued, even after the contribution of Qatari money
. That money was distributed in Gaza in the framework of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, with the promise of fewer disturbances from Gaza.
Protests have flared
in the past week on the Gazan border, with multiple casualties reported from Palestinian sources.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>