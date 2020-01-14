The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Innovation community aims to place Israel at heart of fintech revolution

Tel Aviv-based innovation lab CREATORS will manage the community, tasked with making connections between relevant players in the field, identifying challenges to innovation.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 14, 2020 18:27
Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen (photo credit: EYTAN HALON)
Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen
(photo credit: EYTAN HALON)
Regulators, banks and entrepreneurs joined forces to open Israel's "FINnovation" community on Tuesday, a government-backed program aiming to place the State of Israel at the center of the rapidly-growing financial and insurance technology industries.
Initiated by the Economy Ministry, the FINnovation community will serve as a bridge between public and private stakeholders, creating an increasingly favorable regulatory ecosystem for start-ups, venture capital funds and financial institutions.
While key markets for Israel fintech innovators are inevitably located worldwide rather than at home, easing domestic regulation will enable more fintech and insurtech companies to scale in Israel, and allow Israeli citizens to gain greater access to technologies typically marketed abroad alone.
Tel Aviv-based innovation lab CREATORS will manage the community, tasked with making connections between relevant players in the field, identifying challenges to innovation, organizing industry events and mentoring opportunities.
"Israel has a fantastic brand across the world, thought of as the nation of innovation, and there are several fields where we are considered global leaders," said Economy Minister Eli Cohen.
"The financial world is changing in front of our eyes, and there are countries in the Far East that are significantly ahead of us. This is an opportunity to turn to the regulators and every one should do what is necessary for protecting their institutions, but also enable a supportive environment for innovation. Not just for Israeli citizens to enjoy, but so that we will see financial companies growing in Israel and providing services all over the world."
According to Findexable's Global Fintech Index, published in December 2019, Tel Aviv is ranked as the 18th leading global fintech hub. The rankings are based on regulation, human capital, incentives, networking and the number of start-ups. San Francisco Bay leads the index by some margin, followed by London, New York and Singapore City.
Worldwide, there are currently 58 fintech unicorns - start-ups exceeding a valuation of $1 billion - leading the highly-anticipated fintech revolution, promising to transform the way we handle our finances. Four Israeli companies are counted among the expanding group.
Demonstrating the lucrative future of fintech, payment giant Visa announced on Tuesday that it would acquire San Francisco-headquartered fintech company for $5.3 billion.
"We all speak about the Start-Up Nation but where is the impact of all the start-ups on the economy? How can it be that we are not in the top 10 countries in terms of GDP per capita?" said Dr. Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and chief scientist of the Economy Ministry.
"For our innovative abilities to have an impact on our economy, the first thing that is necessary to do is to bring the players together. Here is a community that brings regulators, policymakers and industry to sit together. I see this community as the leverage that will take the Start-Up Nation to the next stage: the scale-up nation." 
The fintech and insurtech community represents one of a series of innovation communities planned by the Economy Ministry, including similar initiatives in the field of smart transportation, digital health, smart construction and education.


