Intel to invest a further $11 billion in Israel operations

An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011..
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
US technology giant Intel is to invest a further NIS 40 million (approx. $10.9 billion) in the company's Israel-based operations, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announced on Monday night.
"This is huge news for everyone who cares about the State of Israel, the Israeli economy and Israeli citizens," Kahlon wrote on Twitter, adding that the "unprecedented decision" would likely create thousands of jobs for residents of the South. According to financial daily Globes, chipmaker Intel is planning to use its largest investment in Israel to date to construct a new production facility in the southern city of Kiryat Gat, and has asked the state for a grant worth $4 billion to assist their plans. Last month, the Knesset's Finance Committee announced it would give Intel an NIS 700 million ($190 million) grant in return for investing an additional $5 billion in Israel, and hiring an expected 250 new employees and purchasing domestic products worth NIS 2.1 billion ($570 million).
Economy Minister Eli Cohen said then that he expected "another significant investment" in 2019.
Prior to Monday's announcement, Intel had invested an estimated $38 billion in Israel since it first established its presence in the country in 1974. In 2017, Intel acquired Israeli driving-assistance company Mobileye for approximately $15.3b. The purchase of the Jerusalem-based firm remains the largest sale, or “exit,” of an Israeli company to date.
Symbolizing the company's decades-long and multi-billion dollar collaboration with Israel, Intel held its annual high-level strategic meeting in the country for the first time last year. “I think we are proving in our cooperation that the future belongs to those who innovate," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told interim Intel CEO Robert Swan and senior executives during their visit.
"Intel is an innovation company, Israel is the innovation nation. I think we have just begun.
