Internal Likud race has potential to embarrass Netanyahu



The race to be Likud’s faction head could be a recipe for embarrassment for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday with two key ingredients, growing frustration with the party leader and a secret ballot.



The two candidates are MK Miki Zohar , likely supported by Netanyahu, and MK Yoav Kisch, who is not an anti-Netanyahu figure, but who is not the prime minister’s preferred candidate.

Neither agreed to comment on the race, other than to confirm they are running.



Zohar and Netanyahu have worked closely together since the former became Knesset House Committee chairman last years, and then was head of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, which controls the Knesset’s agenda in between an election and a coalition being formed. Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn replaced Zohar as chairman of the Arrangements Committee last week, after Zohar had been in the job for over six months.



It was Zohar, for example, who orchestrated the failed push to pass a law allowing cameras to be brought into polling stations, in the lead-up to September’s election.



A Likud insider said Kisch is thought to have the support of Netanyahu’s rival, Gideon Sa’ar, the only MK who said he would run against Netanyahu as party leader when it seemed like there would be a primary. Sa’ar would not confirm supporting any candidate.

Other MKs with reasons to be frustrated with Netanyahu could support Kisch, like MK Chaim Katz, who has several other MKs who he helped get him elected, or MK Nir Barkat who plans to run for Likud leader after Netanyahu is no longer leading the party. MK Michal Shir, Sa’ar’s most open supporter would also be likely to follow.



Both Sa’ar and Kisch are thought to be in the liberal camp in the party, with support for free-market policies over economic populism, towards which Zohar leans, which means that those in the party who hold similar positions - like MK Sharren Haskel - could also support Kisch.

