International Dog Day proves a treat for Israel's dogs

International Dog Day has been celebrated all over the world since 2004.

By ALEX WINSTON
August 26, 2019 13:37
1 minute read.
The Milatin Group have launched a new treatment to combat ticks, fleas and worms.

The Milatin Group have launched a new treatment to combat ticks, fleas and worms.. (photo credit: MILATIN GROUP)

Whether it buying a big treat or the latest toy for your dog, Monday August 29 sees people all over the world celebrating International Dog Day. Founded in the US in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle expert, Colleen Paige, International Dog Day has since spread all over the world, giving dog owners a special day to celebrate man's best friend.

To celebrate every pups favorite day, a new survey in Israel was carried out by the Milatin Group. They asked 408 dog owners aged 25 and over about their canine pals, in a bid to find a representative national sample of the different breeds and ages owned by Israelis.

Asked about breed, 30.9% answered mixed dog or mongrel, 9.6% answered Pinscher, 9.1% answered Labrador, 5.4% poodle, 4.4% replied Pekingese, and 4.2% of dog owners said they were breeding a German or Belgian shepherd.

Interesting data was also collected regarding the age of the dogs in Israel. About 10.8% of those surveyed answered they own a puppy or young dog up to the age of one and a half years old. 34.1% said their dog was between 2-4 years, 20.6% between 5-6 years, 15.2% between 7-9 years, 13.7% between 10-12 years, and dogs that range in age from 13-16 years amount to 5.6%.

The survey states also collected data about Israeli's awareness of fleas and ticks. 68.9% of Israeli dog owners consult the vet about the flea or tick treatments for their dogs.

45.6% stated that they do this all year round, while 31.1% admitted that they only take action in the summer, when fleas and ticks are most prevalent. 15% said that they only if the dog is itching and 5.9% of the dog owners said they do not take any action at all.

A new treatment by the Milatin Group, NexGard Spectra, comes in chewable form for dogs to combat fleas ticks, and internal worms.  

 



