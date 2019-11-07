Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews cancels outreach center

The organization will sell the building to recoup funds already spent

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 7, 2019 04:46
1 minute read.
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews cancels outreach center

An illustrative photo of the new headquarters of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews in Jerusalem.. (photo credit: SUPPLIED/THE FELLOWSHIP)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has canceled its plans to build a $60 million outreach center in Jerusalem for visiting evangelical Christians.

Work on the planned seven-story building in the Talpiot neighborhood, near the U.S. Embassy and with a view from its roof of the Temple Mount, was already underway following a groundbreaking ceremony last year. The building was expected to be completed in 2022.

Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, the founder and president of the fellowship who died in February, had founded the center as a place to train visiting Christians to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel and to bring more Christian tourists to the country.

His daughter, Yael, who took over as president of the fellowship following her father’s death, told Haaretz that the group canceled the plans in order to focus on its core mission of helping Jews in poverty and promoting aliyah rather than getting involved in BDS and tourism.

The decision to cancel the project was approved recently by the organization’s board, Eckstein told Haaretz. She called it a hard decision since the project had been her father’s “baby.”

Eckstein said the organization had already spent $14 million on the project, but planned to recoup it through the sale of the building and the land.


Related Content

November 7, 2019
Israeli volunteer paramedic delivers three babies in 48 hours

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings