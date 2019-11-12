Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

IFCJ provides hundreds of protective vests to emergency response units

The fellowship has been heavily involved, via donor money, in enhancing the security of civilians living close to the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 15:33
International Fellowship of Christian and Jews (The Fellowship) Founder and President Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein speaks to More than 500 evangelical Christians and Jews gathered at Mar-a-Lago last night for the “Together in Fellowship” gala.. (photo credit: CAPEHART PHOTOGRAPHY)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, in light of the ongoing barrage of rockets coming from Gaza, has launched an operation to distribute hundreds of protective vests to Israeli emergency response units managing civilian populations affected by renewed tensions between Gaza and Israel.

The program is being coordinated with the IDF Home Front Command and local authorities in Southern Israel.

The first phase of the operation was designed to give 500 protective vests to areas most affected by the rocket fire, including Sderot, Ashkelon, Netivot, Ofakim, Beer Sheva, Ashdod, Benir Ayish and smaller regional councils located in the vicinity.  The organization has also expressed their willingness to expand operations to other areas, in coordination with the Home Front Command.

The fellowship has been heavily involved, via donor money, in enhancing the security of civilians living close to the Gaza Strip, through the deployment of mobile shelters, renovating existing bomb shelters, and providing protection to hospitals.


November 12, 2019
Security situation intrudes on President Rivlin’s

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

