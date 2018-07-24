July 24 2018
Av, 12, 5778
International observer reportedly slashed tire of Hebron Jew’s car

The Foreign Ministry said the TIPH staff member had left the country. It added that the staff member was not protected by immunity and it had recommended a policy inquiry.

July 24, 2018 02:08
1 minute read.
Downtown Hebron

Downtown Hebron. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
A staff member of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron was caught on tape allegedly slashing the tire of a car belonging to a resident of Hebron’s Jewish community.

The incident, which occurred a year ago, was publicized Monday night on Channel 2 based on information from attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents the car owner, Elad Pas.

Ben-Gvir gave footage from a private security video that showed the TIPH worker by the car.

He said his client is considering pursuing legal action against both TIPH and the Foreign Ministry for its support of the international observer presence in the city.

The Foreign Ministry said the TIPH staff member had left the country. It added that the staff member was not protected by immunity and it had recommended a policy inquiry.

It’s the second incident that involved a TIPH worker published in the media this month. Its legal counsel was also caught on tape slapping a 10-year-old Jewish boy.

TIPH has been in Hebron as an observer force since 1997, when the Hebron agreement split the city into two, leaving 20% of the city under IDF control and the other 80% under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.



Israel and the PA renew the TIPH’s mandate every six months. The Hebron Jewish community views it as a pro-Palestinian body and has recently called for its removal.

Ben-Gvir on Monday echoed that called, noting it was not enough that it issued biased reports against Israel but now it was also attacking Jewish residents.

