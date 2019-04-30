Iran seeks way around US sanctions with non-dollar trade

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran’s Ambassador to London attended a recent meeting where he discussed the use of Europe’s Instrument for Trade and Exchanges (INSTEX) to continue trade despite US sanctions. In the works since the US walked away from the JCPOA Iran Deal, the concept was created by Germany, France and the UK in January.



Iranian state media now says INSTEX is ready to conduct transactions. This comes after meetings in March and a delegation from Iran’s foreign ministry met with Europeans. In the UK, which is facing economic hurdles due to Brexit issues, the concept has been put to UK-based businesses to explain how the transactions will work.

But the capital investment on the Iranian side is paltry. A report in Radio Farda says Iran only put $24,000 into its side of the mechanism, which is called the Special Trade and Finance Institute. Iran appears to think the European countries haven’t done enough to stand up to US sanctions. This is in contrast to Iran’s regional partners such as Turkey that have openly condemned the US.Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani says that Europe has let the Islamic Republic down. Europe only supports us in rhetoric he noted, but hasn’t done anything. He has learned what many countries have learned when it comes to EU words versus actions. The EU doesn’t work well as a group often when it comes to enacting robust policies. While many European countries may claim to oppose US sanctions on Iran, they don’t know precisely how to deal with them and they have other issues that are more pressing. Iran is still waiting for the results. It may not see them.

