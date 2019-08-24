Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian Judo champion Saeid Mollaei to compete in Tokyo

The Iranian athlete was said to not to attend the Sunday World Judo Championships in Tokyo as he may compete against Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 24, 2019 05:32
Israeli judoka Sagi Muki celebrates with his gold medal after winning the under-81kg event

Israeli judoka Sagi Muki celebrates with his gold medal after winning the under-81kg event at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)

Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei will compete in Tokyo in the World Judo Championship to begin on Sunday, Mako reported.

 Mollaei was rumored to consider not coming as he might be instructed to compete against the Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki.

Iranian athletes have been known to refuse competing against Israelis, preferring to lose a match on a technicality rather than risk losing to an Israeli and having to return to Iran.


