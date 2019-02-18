Iranian film director dares to make fun of Ahmadinejad

Iranian actor Hamed Behdad in a new comedy by Kamal Tabrizi called 'Sly' .
(photo credit: YOUTUBE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In his new comedy, Iranian director Kamal Tabrizi focuses on the character of Maarmouz (Sly), an Iranian politician who sports a large beard and claims to defend Islamic values. In his zeal to gather supporters he's presented as giving speeches to a brood of hens, who of course loudly voice their agreement.
Played by Hamed Behdad, the character poses more than a slight resemblance to former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. In the film, all his efforts fail until he unwittingly saves a large crowd attending a rock concert from a bomb when he forces them to leave the 'un-Islamic' show.
The comedy continues to show him eventually fall from political grace only to reunite with his college sweetheart, who left him in favor of a liberal student while in school. A choice that is reveled to be the source of his radical and close minded view.
It's worth to note that Kamal Tabrizi was himself among the students who in 1979 took over the US Embassy in Tehran, the film in that case might be a reflection of an older, wiser man on his radical choices as a youth.
Tabrizi said he asked Ahmadinejad to join him and watch the movie in a private screening but was declined.
This is not the first time Tabrizi dared to film a comical movie making fun of radical norms. In his 2004 film Lizard
[Marmulak] he presented a small-time thief pretending to be a wise scholar of Islamic law.
Despite his wish to remain in hiding, his common sense answers to questions on Islamic law eventually bring him back to the public's attention.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>