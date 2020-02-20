The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Irish MP apologizes for saying Mossad tanked Jeremy Corbyn's campaign

Réada Cronin told a commenter that "When the Nazis come back, and they’re on the march, it’ll be Jeremy Corbyn who will stand with you. You are a disgrace to your forefathers."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 17:38
BRITAIN’S PRIME Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn walk through the Commons Members Lobby after the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London in December. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BRITAIN’S PRIME Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn walk through the Commons Members Lobby after the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London in December.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Newly-elected Irish MP Réada Cronin (Sinn Féin) apologized for her tweets blaming Israel for UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn's defeat in the 2019 UK election, the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported on Wednesday.

"I apologize unreservedly and wholeheartedly to people I have offended because of these glib, off the cuff tweets that I sent in the past," Cronin said. "I never intended to cause hurt or distress to anyone." She also said that she had published the tweets "before joining Sinn Féin and entering politics."

She continued, saying she will "assist and work with everybody, without qualification."
"I abhor racism and bigotry of any shade. My character and my politics are Republican and egalitarian."

The Times, a British paper, reported last week that Cronin, a Sinn Féin councillor from 2014-2019, tweeted on the day of the British election in December that "Mossad have involved themselves in dirty tricks in elections not too far away."

In late November, she tweeted "Mossad have involved themselves in dirty tricks in elections not too far away." According to The Algemeiner, other tweets posted by Cronin alleged Mossad's actions were "blatant as f***," saying Corbyn was a "principled man" who fell victim to "lies, deceit, fake news, and the sinister activities of the Mossad Secret Service."

The Algemeiner reported that when her tweets were called conspiratorial by a commentator, Cronin replied, "When the Nazis come back, and they’re on the march, it’ll be Jeremy Corbyn who will stand with you. You are a disgrace to your forefathers."

The Israeli embassy in Ireland responded to Cronin's claims, saying that "everyone should be disturbed by newly elected Sinn Fein TD Réada Cronin’s history of comments that consist of paranoid, hate-driven conspiracy theories. We hope that Sinn Fein will distance itself from her comments."

According to The Algemeiner, a Sinn Féin spokesperson later said that Cronin's tweets "do not represent the views of Sinn Féin."

Sinn Féin representative Pearse Doherty responded to Cronin's apology, saying, while he has not seen the comments, the party was "involved in discussions and preparing for the series of discussions that we have today." 

He continued, saying he understands the MP made the comments "before she was a member of Sinn Féin, but I also understand she has unreservedly withdrawn those comments and apologized for them and I think that is the right thing to do."


Tags Israel Mossad ireland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Israeli invented 'CoughSync' machine to treat coronavirus in China
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by