Is U.S. Embassy lifting ban on official West Bank settlement visits?

Tal Ovadia (R), Oded Rivivi (C), David Friedman (L).
(photo credit: MIRI TZACHI)
X
US Ambassador David Friedman’s condolence call in the West Bank settlement of Adam on Sunday, left settler politicians wondering if a policy change had been made to allow American officials to visit Area C.
“It seems as if we are talking about a change in US policy with respect to the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria,” a spokesman for the Binyamin Regional Council said in a statement it put out after the visit.
It appears as if “they are being treated just like the rest of the country,” the spokesman said.Efrat Council head Oded Revivi
said, “It is encouraging to see Israelis treated equally by the [Trump Administration] without paying attention to where they live.”
This is “in stark contrast to the previous administration,” said Revivi, who is also the YESHA Council’s foreign envoy.
Such a visit, strengthens the Trump Administration’s “war on Palestinian terror” and disconnects it from the construction of Israeli homes and kindergartens in Judea and Samaria, Revivi said.
A US Embassy official said, “Ambassador Friedman paid a visit today to the Ovadia family in the settlement community of Adam.
“The family is mourning the loss of Yotam, a 31 year old father of two small children, who was stabbed to death by a terrorist last week,” she said. “The United States condemns in the strongest terms all acts of terrorism.”
It is not Friedman’s first condolence call in the West Bank. When MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) lost his wife Yaffa, Friedman traveled to the Otniel settlement to pay a condolence call.
But that visit stemmed from their personal friendship, where as in this visit he represented the US government.
Ovadia was killed late Thursday while on his way home to prepare a special romantic dinner for his wife.
A Palestinian terrorist, Mohammed Yusuf, 17, managed to jump over the community’s security barrier and stabbed Ovadia in the back. He stabbed two others who came to Ovadia’s assistance. The third victim shot Yusuf, who was killed on the spot.
"I was heartbroken to see the tragic impact of the murder of Yotam Ovadia. A young mother who is now left alone to look after her two small children [and] parents who now mourn the murder of their only son,” Friedman said.