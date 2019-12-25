The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Isaachar’s defense team to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights

Russian attorney Vadim Klyuvgant, head of Issachar's defense team, told The Jerusalem Post's sister paper Maariv: "We thank Naama and her family for the trust they continue to give us."

By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 20:57
Naama Issachar, who was arrested by Russia and given seven-and-a-half years in prison for carrying cannabis. (photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)
Naama Issachar, who was arrested by Russia and given seven-and-a-half years in prison for carrying cannabis.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)
Naama Issachar’s defense team said that it began to prepare an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday. In addition, her attorneys plan to appeal the Russian court’s decision from last week that Issachar must remain incarcerated for seven-and-a-half years.
These two decisions were made Wednesday after a meeting between Issachar’s legal team and family members. 
Russian attorney Vadim Klyuvgant, head of Issachar’s defense team, told The Jerusalem Post’s sister paper Maariv: "We thank Naama and her family for the trust they continue to give us, we honor them for the determination and courage they have demonstrated throughout this whole process. We will continue to fight for justice and for Naama's release, to prove that Naama is not a criminal or delinquent.
“Naama should return home and not sit in prison in a foreign state,” he said.
Issachar’s mother, Yaffa Issachar, is in Moscow now. On Wednesday, she attended an emotional candle lighting ceremony at the Israeli Embassy in Moscow. She spoke fondly of the Israeli mission to Moscow during the ceremony.
"It is a great honor to be invited here today,” Yaffa Issachar said. “I have complete faith that a miracle will happen, and before the end of this holiday, Naama will be released home.”
She noted that she feels fully supported by the Russian and Israel communities.
“This is not obvious and I thank everyone,” she concluded.
Head of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Russia Yaakov Livne  described Issachar’s mother at the start of the ceremony as “our special guest today.
"We in the Foreign Ministry and at this embassy will continue to help with all our might to bring an end to this affair as quickly as possible, so that Naama will return home to Israel and to her family,” Livne said. 
Yaffa Issachar told Channel 12 on Tuesday night that her daughter fears she will be sent to a permanent prison soon.
“She told me, ‘If they decide to move me to another jail, it could happen in 15 minutes,’” Yaffa Issachar told the Hebrew news station. “Her fear is that she will be relocated within 10 days. I hope the holidays will delay them a little.”
Last week, on Thursday, the Moscow court dismissed Issachar's appeal, following a heated hearing at which she was present inside a glass cell.
She was arrested in April after 9.5 grams of marijuana was found in her bag while she was traveling through the Moscow airport.


