Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Islamist party elects first female candidate

Hatib Yassein started and directed a community center.

By
July 20, 2019 21:49
Islamist party elects first female candidate

Hatib Yassein. (photo credit: TWITTER)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Iman Hatib Yassein could become the first religiously observant Muslim woman in the Knesset after she was given what is expected to be a realistic slot by the United Arab List Party on Saturday.

The United Arab List ran together with Balad in the April 9 election, while Hadash and Ta’al ran on a separate list. Efforts continue to unite the four parties ahead of the August 1 deadline for lists running in the September 17 race to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee.

The candidates of the United Arab List will be current leader Mansour Abbas, Walid Taha, former MK Said Al-Harumi and Hatib Yassein.

Hatib Yassein started and directed a community center.

There have been female Arab MKs who have either been secular Muslims or Christians, but never a religiously observant Muslim Arab woman.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Spray paint on the Little Western Wall, now covered, read
July 21, 2019
"Little" Western Wall vandalized with graffiti

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings