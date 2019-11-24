Israel Aerospace Industries to expand headquarters in Virginia

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is planning to expand its American headquarters in Virginia, according to a statement by the Governor's Office and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA).Fairfax County is part of the suburban area of Washington, D.C.Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam announced the expansion on Wednesday, following a meeting with IAI officials in Tel Aviv.The expansion will create 50 new jobs in the headquarters. "Fairfax is at the center of the aerospace and defense market here in the United States, it is close to many of our clients' head offices and provides the opportunity for increased coordination and synergy realization for our enterprise growth goals," Swami Iyer, CEO of IAI North America said. IAI describes itself as "Israel's largest aerospace and defense company specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security.""Fairfax County has long been a location of choice for major aviation and aerospace companies, and we are delighted to see that important industry cluster expand further with IAI," said FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins. The organization opened an office in Tel Aviv in 2004 to offer support to Israeli companies interested in addressing the U.S. market. According to the statement, over 30 Israel-based companies have a presence in Fairfax County.