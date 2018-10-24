Israel Aerospace wins additional $777 million contract for Barak 8

A "Bird Eye-650" Long Endurance mini-UAV system developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is displayed at the Unmanned Vehicles Conference 2015 on November 9, 2015, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won an additional, $777 million contract to supply LRSAM air and missile defense systems to seven ships in the Indian navy, the company said on Wednesday.
The contract is with India's state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), which is the main contractor in the project, IAI said.
The LRSAM, part of the Barak 8 family
, is an air and missile defense system used by Israel's navy as well as India's navy, air and land forces.
With this deal, sales of the Barak 8 over the past few years total over $6 billion, IAI said.
"Congratulations to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the defense establishment on the huge transaction involving the sale of Barak 8 to India," Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
"This is another proof that security is an investment and not an expense. IAI is a national asset that we need to protect and strengthen."
"IAI's partnership with India dates many years back and has culminated in joint system development and production," IAI Chief Executive Officer Nimrod Sheffer said. "India is a major market for IAI and we plan to ... reinforce our positioning in India, also in view of increasing competition."
Israel's and India's leaders have pledged to deepen ties and the countries have been increasing cooperation in fields like agriculture and advanced technologies. Israel is also emerging as one of India’s biggest suppliers of weapons, alongside the United States and long-term partner Russia.
Last year, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India’s army and navy with missile defence systems. This was followed by a $630 million contract with BEL to supply Barak 8 surface-to-air missile systems for four ships in the Indian navy.
The Barak 8 was developed by IAI in collaboration with Israel's Defense Ministry, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization, the navies of both countries, Israel's Rafael and local industries in India and Israel.
