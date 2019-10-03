Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel-Egypt gas deal gets a boost as shares soar

“The agreement is a further proof of the important economic cooperation between the two countries and the tremendous positive impact that these relations have on both economies."

October 3, 2019 12:08
THE LEVIATHAN jacket.. (photo credit: ALBATROSS)

Israeli gas giant Delek announced on Wednesday that they updated a major agreement for the export of natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar offshore reservoirs to Egypt. Following the announcement, gas shares soared.

Partners in the Leviathan and Tamar projects include Israel’s Delek Group Ltd. and the Texas-based Noble Energy Inc.

In February 2018, Delek Drilling and Noble Energy signed a $15 billion decade-long deal to supply 64 billion cu.m. of natural gas to Egypt’s Dolphinus Holdings Ltd.

The new agreement provides for a 35% increase in the total gas supply that will, therefore, reach 85 billion cu. m.

“The agreement is a further proof of the important economic cooperation between the two countries and the tremendous positive impact that these relations have on the Egyptian economy and the Israeli economy, as well as the great potential for additional cooperation in the mutual interest of the parties,” Yossi Abu, CEO of Delek Drilling, said in a statement.

The deal with Egypt followed a September 2016 agreement worth $10 billion between Jordan’s National Electric Power Company Ltd. and the Leviathan project partners to supply a gross quantity of 45 billion cu.m. of natural gas to Israel’s eastern neighbors over 15 years.

The Tamar production platform stands about 25 km. off the coast of southern Israel. It has been supplying natural gas to Israel since 2013.

The Leviathan platform is located 10 km. from Israel’s shores. Since its discovery in 2010, Noble Energy and partners Delek Drilling and Ratio Oil Exploration have invested a total of $3.75 billion in the project.

Following the announcement, shares in Delek gained 7.1% and those in partner Ratio Oil Exploration LP climbed 8.2% by 1:58p.m on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, Bloomberg reported.

Gas exports are set to commence on January 1, 2020.


