Israel Festival postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 59th edition of Israel Festival had been postponed, without a new date being given, according to a press release issued on Sunday by its management.The reason is the coronavirus pandemic which forced the Health Ministry to forbid the gatherings of people in close spaces such as theater and opera halls fearing the virus might be spread among the audience.

The June festival was meant to include such noted world productions as Democracy in America by Romeo Castellucci and The Scarlet Letter by Angelica Liddell. Both works deal with major American cultural works as adapted to the stage.





In addition, the festival was meant to include two iconic Israeli singers, Gidi Gob and Yehuda Poliker, marking three decades to their mutual work.

CEO of the festival Eyal Schor thanked all the workers involved in the production of the festival and expressed his hope that an alternative date to the festival could be found this year.