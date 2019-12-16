Israel, Montenegro sign multi-million dollar defense deal

Israel and Montenegro have signed a first government-to-government agreement awarding Elbit Systems a contract worth approximately $35 million for the acquisition of Remote Control Weapon Stations (RCWS) for their new joint light tactical vehicles. The contract was signed yesterday at the Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv between the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense (SIBAT) and the Montenegro Ministry of Defense and attended by the Motenegrin Delegation led by the Minister of Defense, Pedrag Boskovic, IMoD General Director, Maj. Gen. (Res.), Udi Adam, Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Ret.), Yair Kulas, and Head of the Finance Department, Mr. Victor Weiss.“This first GTG agreement is welcomed and applauded by all of us at the Ministry of Defense, as a stepping stone to expanding and deepening our cooperation with the state of Montenegro, a strategic NATO ally and a friend to the State of Israel,” said SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Ret.), Yair Kulas. “This agreement reflects the value of Israeli defense innovation in addressing issues that our strategic partners and allies may face. It also reflects the excellent and ever-expanding relations that the Ministry of Defense and the State of Israel have with our Montenegrin partners on all levels. We look forward to furthering the cooperation and exchange of know-how with our fellow Mediterranean state, and hosting our Montenegrin friends in Israel on additional celebratory occasions,” he added.The government-to-government contract awards Elbit Systems a contract valued at approximately $35 million for the acquisition of Remote Control Weapon Stations (RCWS), which will be integrated into US manufactured (OSHKOSH) joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs).According to Elbit, the 12.7 mm RCWS is lightweight, low silhouette, dual axis and stabilized, mounted externally onboard armored vehicles. They allow for accurate firing while on the move and is operated by handlers and Smart Displays by the gunner from inside the vehicle, providing the crew full protection from outside threats.As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will perform full integration of the RCWS onboard, the JLTV over a three-year period and will provide logistic support for a seven-year period. In addition to the procurement of advanced RCWS and spare parts, the contract includes the transfer of Israeli expertise and know-how via training and guidance with the Montenegrin armed forces and Ministry of Defense. Montenegrin Minister of Defense Pedrag Boskovic said the deal was signed following detailed market research and in accordance with the required technical characteristics of the RCW.“The experience and technological improvement of Israel in the field of Defense Industry make the country a credible partner for establishing an appropriate cooperation in this area,” he said.General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I Division, Udi Vered, said the deal “further expands” the company’s NATO customer base as well as it’s “growing cooperation” with Oshkosh.“We are very proud to introduce our 12.7mm RCWS to Montenegro’s Armed Forces’ on their 4X4 JLTV,” he said. “We are witnessing a growing demand for our RCWS, of which many hundreds are already operational on-board a range of land and naval platforms worldwide, and we trust that further customers will follow in acquiring our advanced and mature weapon stations.”