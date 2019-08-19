Palestinian arrested while planning to stab soldiers

In July, Israel Police arrested a man who was planning to carry out a stabbing attack on soldiers in Hadera, according to a Israel Police spokesperson.





The police approached the man when they saw him sitting suspiciously late at night at a bus stop in the coastal city. When they asked him for identification, they found that he was 21 year old from the Palestinian West Bank city of Tulkarem who was in Israel illegally.

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the suspect was Jordanian. While they were questioning the man, he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the police officers. He then ran from the scene and after a short chase he was shot in the leg and lightly injured when he refused to drop the knife. The suspect was transferred for medical treatment to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the suspect was Jordanian.

After an investigation by Israel Police, it was found that the suspect was waiting at the bus stop for a soldier to arrive in order to carry out a stabbing attack.

Today, an indictment was filed against the suspect at the district court in Haifa.

