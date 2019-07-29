Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel Railways trials contactless card payments

By
July 29, 2019 09:58
1 minute read.
Israel Railways trains

Israel Railways trains. (photo credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

 
Israel Railways has launched a two-month contactless payment pilot program, aiming to soon enable all rail users to "tap and go" with their credit card rather than purchase a ticket or use a preloaded Rav-Kav smartcard.

Upgraded barriers at major stations across the country will enable contactless payment and billing for participants in the pilot program through an EMV contact chip included in new credit cards.

The pilot, in collaboration with Isracard and open to the credit company's employees, is now underway at Tel Aviv HaHagana, Tel Aviv HaShalom, Ashdod Ad Halom, Ashkelon, Binyamina, Netanya, Rehovot, Lod, Yavne East and Modi'in Center railway stations. Upgraded barriers will be added at Be'er Yaakov in the coming days.

ontactless payment barriers introduced by Israel Railways (Credit: Israel Railways)

"Israel Railways invests considerable resources in integrating advanced technologies, improving services and saving time," the company said.

"Recently, another pilot was successfully implemented, which includes automatic compensation in case of delay, loaded directly to the Rav-Kav smartcard, and a real-time train crowding index is now available on the website and application.

"In the coming months, this pilot will be examined and the outcome will decide whether to expand it to other stations and the general public."

Pilot participants will initially be charged daily based on purchasing full price one-way tickets, although Israel Railways intends to introduce season tickets and discounts for senior citizens, students and other groups in the near future.

In addition to increasing passenger convenience, Israel Railways hopes that introducing contactless payment will make rail travel easier for tourists who do not possess a Rav-Kav smartcard.

