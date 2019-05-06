Israel, U.S. issue $40m. call for energy collaborations

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Energy Ministry, Israel Innovation Authority and US Department of Energy have issued a $40 million call for proposals for the newly-established US-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology.



The joint energy center, managed by the BIRD Foundation, aims to promote the energy security and economic development of Israel and the United States by collaborating on the research and development of innovative technologies by companies, research institutions and universities from the two countries.

To be considered for funding companies, research institutions and universities from the US and Israel who wish to collaborate must establish a consortium of at least two entities from each country.Fields of development under the remit of the new center are fossil fuels, cyber security for energy infrastructure, energy-water nexus and energy storage. One consortium will be selected in each topic area.“It is an honor to announce the publication of the call for proposals for the US-Israel Energy Center, thereby expanding the successful research and development cooperation between the US Department of Energy and the Israeli Ministry of Energy,” said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.“I am certain that the energy center will be a source of creative partnerships.”The US and Israel will each provide $8 million for the initial two-year launch of the Energy Center. The maximum award for a selected consortium is $10m. for a period of five years, subject to funding allocation and performance.“The research, development, and testing to be completed by the US-Israel Energy Center consortia will contribute significantly to science and innovation in the four technical areas, and will strengthen the unparalleled partnership between the United States and Israel,” said US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.Proposals by interested groups must be submitted by August 15. The winning consortia are expected to be selected by November.On Sunday, the Energy Ministry announced the establishment of PRIME, a public database for the documentation and management of energy, oil and natural gas resources in the country.The ministry will work together with the Geological Survey and Geophysical Institute to operate the system, similar to existing databases in the United Kingdom, Norway and Australia, and will include an “oil book,” detailing ownership and oil rights in Israel.Developed by MalamTeam and global oilfield services company Schlumberger, the new system will be opened for internal ministry use for a trial period of several months.By the end of the year, or beginning of 2020, a public website will be launched, making data available that is not protected by confidentiality regulations under the 1952 Israel Petroleum Law.

