The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Visitors from Europe are quarantined, but not their diplomatic challenges

Monday, March 16, the deadline the International Criminal Court set for Israel and the Palestinians to respond to war-crimes allegations.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 14, 2020 21:40
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki (C) leaves the ICC at the Hague, August 5, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki (C) leaves the ICC at the Hague, August 5, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
With Israel in lockdown, schools and many businesses closing down and people encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his interim government have plenty of work handling the coronavirus crisis. On top of that, coalition negotiations are theoretically supposed to begin this week, for the third time in a year.
Even though coronavirus is top of the news, and the ongoing political crisis is up there as well, Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Justice Minister Amir Ohana will likely have to turn their attention to Europe in the coming days for some challenging events appearing on Jerusalem’s radar. In the meantime, any movement on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan will likely be put on hold.
The first is Monday, March 16, the deadline the International Criminal Court set for Israel and the Palestinians to respond to war-crimes allegations.
Israel already filed its legal opinion on December 20 – that the ICC does not have jurisdiction because Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and the Palestinians are not a state that can file a suit – and is not expected to take further action.
But many of Israel’s allies asked the ICC for permission to present their legal arguments against the court’s jurisdiction in the case, including Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Brazil, Uganda and Australia.
ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s rebuttal will come by March 30.
It’s unclear that the coronavirus pandemic will change any of this. At this point, the Netherlands, where the ICC is located, has ordered that gatherings of more than 100 people be canceled, which could be disruptive, but the ICC could work remotely or in small groups.
In Brussels, the European Council has decided that despite the spread of COVID-19 the show must go on, and they are holding a number of in-person meetings deemed to be essential.
Among those meetings is the March 23 Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which includes “Middle East Peace Process – Exchange of Views” on its agenda. EU member state foreign ministers will participate in the discussion.
The meeting comes after last month’s parley, in which several ministers asked that Trump’s peace plan be an official agenda item.
Soon after the Trump plan was released in late January, Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs, called for a two-state solution based on past UN resolutions and warned that any Israeli moves toward settlement annexation “would not go unchallenged.”
Which brings us to the big diplomatic issue that seems to have been put in quarantine: The Trump plan.
It doesn’t seem like there will be more photo-ops for Netanyahu and the Israeli-American annexation map-making committee. In fact, key members of the committee, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his adviser Aryeh Lightstone, are in self-isolation.
Of course, Friedman and Lightstone will leave quarantine in the coming days, provided they are healthy.
The real reason there probably won’t be any progress on this front is that Netanyahu and Trump are busy handling the coronavirus crisis, and this is not the right time.
Nor is the political situation on Netanyahu’s side at this time. If an emergency unity government can be formed, it will likely only handle the current public health crisis, and not set major, non-urgent policies, like enacting the Trump plan. If there is no emergency government, Netanyahu won’t have the votes to apply Israeli law to settlements, anyway.


Tags ICC Arab Israeli conflict Coronavirus - News and Live updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo With the coronavirus pandemic, the time for an emergency gov't is now By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by