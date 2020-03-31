Israel and Palestinians working closely to mitigate coronavirus spread

The Foreign Ministry briefed foreign ambassadors to Israel about efforts to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority on fighting the novel coronavirus in a video conference on Tuesday.Israel has provided medical equipment for the PA to combat the pandemic, as well as guidance and cooperation with Palestinian medical crews. Israel also allows medical supplies into Gaza every day. “The coronavirus pandemic does not differentiate between people and does not stop at borders,” Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Economics Yael Rabia-Tzadok said. “Israel and the PA have a close connection with a goal to mitigate the virus’ spread.”Rabi-Tzadok also mentioned President Reuven Rivlin’s conversation with PA President Mahmoud Abbas on cooperation in combating the pandemic.She encouraged the international community to send donations to the Palestinians through a fund the UN established to help the PA and Gaza get the equipment they need and respond to the virus’ spread.“It is the PA’s responsibility to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in PA territory in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza, and the Palestinians will need more than what Israel can give them,” Rabia-Tzadok added.UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov and UN Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick briefed the ambassadors on the UN’s aid efforts and asked for the international community’s enlistment in the cause.Norwegian Ambassador to Israel Jon Hanssen-Bauer also spoke to the other ambassadors, as a representative of donor states to the Palestinians.