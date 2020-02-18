Israel bars entry to foreign citizens who visited Asia recently

The instruction is relevant for those who have stayed in Thailand, Macau, Singapore or Hong Kong in the past two weeks.

The new order was signed by the CEO of the Population and Immigration Authority, and is expected to take effect sometime during the coming week.

This announcement joins the restriction imposed on foreign nationals entering from China earlier this month. Under the orders of Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, the Ministry of Health ordered Minister Deri to prevent entry into Israel by those who are neither citizens nor residents of Israel and who have stayed in China recently. Their entry was prevented via both land and maritime border crossings.