"This is reminiscent of World War II, the Holocaust, the darkest days of human history," said the embassy. "Millions of Jews were murdered and many were banned from entering countries. Some countries opened their gates, one of them was China."

The decision comes as Chinese people around the world have been impacted by racism in light of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, and has now infected 14,628 people worldwide and killed 305 people. The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In Indonesia, residents have demanded that Chinese visitors leave hotels. In South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam, restaurants have refused to serve Chinese customers, according to Channel 13.