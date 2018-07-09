Israel colluded in illegal settler building, comptroller charges

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israeli government offices colluded in illegal settler building in the outposts, State Comptroller Yosef Shapira charged on Monday.



Shapira published the findings of his office in a scathing report that focused in part on the illegal building activities in the Binyamin Regional Council.





It also noted the discrepancy between the council and the government offices which were supporting illegal building while the Civil Administration handed out demolition orders for those same structures.The report also comes at a time when there is a legislative and political push to rebrand government collusion with illegal building as evidence that such construction had government approval and should be legalized.On Monday the right-wing Knesset Land of Israel caucus filed a bill demanding the authorization of 70 outposts.Caucus co-chairs MKs Yoav Kisch (Likud) and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Bayit Yehudi) said the report only strengthens the argument that residents of those fledgling communities must already be treated as if they were living in legalized homes.It “reveals the impossible situation in which thousands of families in these young communities as well as the regional councils in Judea and Samaria have been trapped as a result of the failure and the foot dragging and when it comes to regulating the outposts,” the caucus said.The report reveals the impossible situation in which thousands of families in the young communities and the regional councils in Judea and Samaria have been trapped as a result of the ongoing failure and the dragging of feet in the settlement of the outposts.The Left-wing group Peace Now said the report had highlighted an “organized and long-standing method of financing illegal projects with public funds” by way of establishing facts on the ground with far reaching diplomatic implications for Israel.The Binyamin Regional Council’s actions are “part of a phenomenon that exists in other local authorities in the territories [Area C of the West Bank],” Peace Now said.It called on the government to stop such funding for those responsible “to stand trial” and “pay their debt to the public.”The report primarily blamed the illegal building on the Binyamin Regional Council headed by Avi Ro’eh, which has 27 settlements and 30 outposts within its jurisdiction.“The Council has been the driving force in the construction of unauthorized communities (outposts) and has financed them,” the comptroller said.“In so doing, the council has dictated a negative standard of behavior, that has allowed for illegal construction in the Judea and Samaria and has even advanced such activity,” the comptroller report stated.But it went on to explain that the council had certainly not acted alone.“Government offices were involved in financing the planning and construction of the unauthorized outposts,” the report stated.Among those offices listed in the report were the ministries of Construction and Housing, Internal Affairs, Defense and Education.It took particular issue with a Ministry of Construction and Housing decision to plan for a new city in the area of the Talmon settlement, that included the two outposts of Kerem Reim and Zeit Rananan.“When it finances a municipal building play in unauthorized communities, it became a partner to the council’s unauthorized building activities,” the comptroller report stated.The report follows others done 2008 and 2004 that similarly found evidence of government involvement in illegal settler building in Judea and Samaria.