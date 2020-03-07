Israel considers placing Americans under coronavirus quarantine



The Health Ministry is considering expanding the list of countries those visiting Israel from will need to spend 14 days in quarantine to ensure they are not infected with the novel coronavirus Maariv reported.

The ministry is considering placing visitors from the US under quarantine, Channel 12 reported on Friday night. If taken, the step will have serious ramification on Israel’s economy.





The US is being considered as well as other western nations such as Norway, Belgium , and the Netherlands.

The ministry is waiting to receive news about the coronavirus situation in all these countries before reaching a decision.



The report also stated that due to the increase in the number of patients the ministry will not make decisions alone but in cooperation with the National Security Council.