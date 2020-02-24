Israel Start-Up Nation team rider Rick Zabel earned himself a top-ten position during stage two of the 2020 UAE Tour Monday - with the German tackling day two’s grueling climb to take home the fifth spot.This is an excellent start for the Israeli team as they’ve secured a rider in one of the top-five positions in each of the first two stages of the race, out of a total seven.Israel team rider Rudy Barbier took third place in opening leg of the 2020 UAE Tour Sunday.The first stage was fairly flat, starting from Abu Dhabi’s The Pointe finishing at Silicon Oasis. The second day introduced more mountainous terrain, ending with an uphill sprint at the apex of the scenic Hatta Dam.If the two riders stay stagnant in the position they’re at or better yet improve along the remaining five stages of the tour, they will give Israel Start-Up Nation a prominent chance to podium in the general classification.Israel Start-Up Nation is one of the 19 professional teams participating in this year's competition, the Middle East’s largest professional cycling event, being the only one that takes place in the region as a part of the World Tour.