The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel experiences snow, rain as winter storms continue

Mount Hermon ski resort is closed to visitors after it received 15cm (5.9 in) of snow overnight.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 21, 2020 08:51
Snow covers the base of Mount Hermon on January 21, 2020 (photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Snow covers the base of Mount Hermon on January 21, 2020
(photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Winter storms in Israel continued on Tuesday with snow in Israel's north and rain in the center of the country. Additionally, due to the recent uptick in rain, the Sea of Galilee rose 7 cm (2.75 in) yesterday, according to Israel's Water Authority.
Multiple Israeli reports indicate that this will be the coldest day of the year so far. The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported that temperatures in Jerusalem will be around 6C (42.8 F), whereas the norm for January is 13C (55.4F).
Monday evening, anticipating the snowfall, the Mount Hermon ski resort announced on Facebook that it would be closed to visitors on Tuesday and included a video of snow falling at the entrance of the resort. Overnight between Monday and Tuesday, 15cm (5.9 in) of snow fell on Mount Hermon, the ski resort reported. Temperatures on the mountain were as low as -2C (28.4F).
This is not the first time the Hermon closed this season due to snow. On January 4 the ski resort closed due to a snow storm shortly after the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani. Many expected the attraction to be closed for security reasons, but after the IDF cleared the site for visitors, it opted to close for weather.
Mount Hermon may not be the only place covered in snow, as Jerusalem may see a slight flurry, but it likely will not stick to the ground. However, Channel 12 said that while the snow may reach Judea and Samaria, it will likely not reach Jerusalem.
Safed, in northern Israel, is also preparing for heavy snowfall. "We are prepared for wintry, stormy weather and may even be snowy," Safed Mayor Shuki Ohana told Maariv. "Upon completion of the preparatory meeting, I took a tour of the emergency warehouses and saw full road salt, heavy equipment and generators. We will issue regular real-time notifications to city residents. "
As for the rest of the country, while it will likely remain snow-free, Maariv's weather report indicates that the rain that Israel has experienced for a few weeks will continue. As a result, residents of southern and eastern Israel may experience flooding. This means that southern Israel may experience more flooding. During a storm on January 4, much of southern Tel Aviv flooded and a couple drowned in an elevator when emergency rescue services could not get to them in time.
While in many places the rain has been destructive and flooding has been deadly, it also has made the grass greener in the Galilee. Bulls are already taking advantage of the fresh grass and are going out to graze.


Tags weather rain snow Mount Hermon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by