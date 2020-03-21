Israel fights novel coronavirus, yet labs don’t work on Shabbat

The Association of Microbiologists, Chemists and Lab Workers said that despite the national effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, not all labs were approved by the Health Ministry to work on the weekend, Haaretz reported.
The Haifa lab, able to conduct 330 checks for the novel coronairus per day, is one example of a facility that did not receive such a permit and ergo will not work on Saturday. At the time of this writing, one man had died after contracting COVID-19 and 707 people are reported to be infected with the virus.
The head of the association, Ester Admon, argued that “in a time such as this, labs must work 24/7” and called on the Finance Ministry to find the way to compensate workers who are demanded to function in such a taxing manner.
The Health Ministry rejected the claims and said that labs to work 24/7 under the emergency.