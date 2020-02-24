Israel hosts third international military doctrine conference

The Israeli military hosted dozens of foreign delegates last week for the third International Military Doctrine conference, focusing on mission command.The week-long conference in central Israel was put on by the IDF’s Ground Forces’ Doctrine Branch as well as the military’s Foreign relations branch and saw 60 delegates from 30 different armies including Germany, United States, Great Britain, Holland, Italy, Finland and the Philippines. “They have a great reason to come here,” said Lt.-Col. Tsach Moshe, the head of the IDF’s Ground Force’s Doctrine Branch told The Jerusalem Post about the conference which allowed officers from the various forces to share knowledge about common issues and threats.“These countries came here because they understand that the IDF is a very well experienced army. They want to hear from us and hear from other countries. Most of the countries are in NATO, but they always say that when they come here, which is not in a NATO environment, they can hear about so many issues from a different perspective.”Israel’s relationship with NATO is defined as a “partnership,” and the country has been a member of NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue since it was initiated in 1994 along with six other non-NATO Mediterranean countries of Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia.According to Moshe, the conference provides the “proper environment” to share ideas between forces and allows Israel to hear the various perspectives from the visiting officers all holding the ranks of Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel.Israel, he said, was also able to learn about the capabilities that enemy forces are using on the battlefields across the globe such as drones-a platform which Israel’s enemies have also been using against IDF forces both on the northern and southern fronts.“What's the most important for us, and probably for all of us, is to hold discussions around a main issue that allows us to take the experience of other armies on the battlefield and study it and not to wait until the issues come to the Middle East,” Moshe said, adding that Israel must “try to anticipate and learn” instead of staying static and focusing solely on regional issues.“You can always just stay here and learn lessons from what's going on here, but it's smarter to go and see what's going on the other side of the world, for example to understand what the Americans or Germans are learning,” he said. “We always want to expand our knowledge,” Moshe said, adding that in addition to teaching troops what they have learnt, the IDF is writing and embedding the lesson learnt into its military doctrine. Moshe told the Post that the Israeli military has implemented several aspects learned over the course of the two previous conferences, including a logistic battalion at the brigade level which they learnt from the Dutch army two years ago.“There are service battalions around the world, but we figured out that the specific one we wanted to build was exactly the same as the Dutch Armed Forces,” he said. “We started talking to the Dutch army during the first conference and found out they have the very same process, and we took part of their idea and implemented it in our doctrine,” he said.Another example, Moshe said, was working with the British Armed Forces and incorporating their tactical wargaming methods into the IDF’s doctrine.“During the second conference we heard that the Brits have a great concept for tactical wargaming methods. We sent a delegation to the British army, and we learnt about the idea from there,” he explained, adding that “the British army has a lot of things we want to learn from, including multidimensional maneuvering systems, like what we want to do. They have a lot of knowledge.”Moshe told the Post, that the conference has grown significantly from the first which saw the participation of 18 delegates and that it helps to strengthen ties and relationships between the various forces.“This time there were 60 delegates participating, 45 from abroad and 15 from Israel. It’s become something really big,” he said, adding nevertheless that he does not expect the conference to expand further in the coming years. But if other military are interested in attending, “they are invited.”