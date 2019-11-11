Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Israel is leading the world in bus making

Bus maker Ha’argaz wins MAN competition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 21:54
Ha’argaz Group won first place in MAN SE’s bus competition at the Busworld exhibition in Brussels recently.

About 120 bus manufacturers from about 75 countries took part in last month’s competition.

In the past year, Ha’argaz has produced about 250 buses on MAN’s chassis, which will be delivered to public transportation companies Dan and Egged.

Yogev Gavri – general manager at Automotive Equipment & Trucks, and MAN’s representative in Israel – said this is a very honorable title, which emphasizes the quality of the buses Ha’argaz manufactures.

Automotive Equipment & Trucks chairman Tzvi Neta pointed out that MAN regrets that the State of Israel no longer supports the production of buses in the country, as other European countries do for their own domestic companies, preferring the production of buses in China.

Hagai Shalom, owner of Ha’argaz, said at the event that it is a great honor for the Israeli company to lead the world in this category.


