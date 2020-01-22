The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel launches tenders for desalination, solar power plants

According to documents published by the committee on Wednesday, the Western Galilee plant will be located about 1 kilometer in-land.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 22, 2020 18:04
A worker walks next to parabolic mirrors at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy near Dimona (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
A worker walks next to parabolic mirrors at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy near Dimona
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The inter-ministerial tenders committees for seawater desalination and solar power plants invited companies to declare their interest in establishing a new desalination facility in the Western Galilee and a large power plant near Dimona on Wednesday.
The publication of pre-qualification tender forms for the construction and operation of the desalination plant, located north of Acre, follows the government's approval of a strategic plan in June 2018 to cope with the impact of long-term drought. The plant will be capable of producing at least 100 million cubic meters per year (mcmy) of drinking water.
Once construction of the new facility is complete, seven desalination plants across Israel are expected to provide approximately 85% to 90% of national household and municipal potable water needs.
"Last week, the housing cabinet approved the statutory plan for the construction of a desalination plant in the Western Galilee, after a decade during which the state worked to approve the plan," said Accountant-General Rony Hizkiyahu. "The facility in this location is essential for the water market and will ensure continued and proper water supply to the area in future."
According to documents published by the committee on Wednesday, the Western Galilee plant will be located about 1 kilometer in-land, adjacent to the Golani Brigade's Shraga training base, and desalinate water from the Mediterranean Sea by reverse osmosis technology.
Desalinated water will be supplied throughout the year, in accordance with seasonality supply regulations. If required, the plant will be able to supply additional water to the Sea of Galilee.
The solar power plant, the country's largest to date, will be built south-west of the Negev city of Dimona and stretch across three square-kilometers of terrain. Construction work on the 300 mega-watt solar farm is expected to commence next year and finish in 2023.
For the first time, the tender is expected to require the use of battery-based energy storage technology, enabling increased flexibility in electricity supply.
"This is a significant step, alongside many other initiatives, to realize the ministry's policies of increasing its targets for electricity generation from renewable energy by 2030," said Energy Ministry director-general Udi Adiri.


Tags Israel science innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy 75 years after World War II, Jews deserve freedom from fear, too By GIL TROY
Mitchell Barak On being Jewish and naked in a German sauna By MITCHELL BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM
Itamar Marcus Palestinian Authority fights Jews to ‘defend’ all humanity By ITAMAR MARCUS

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by