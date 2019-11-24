The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel lights up in red to combat violence against women

"Violence against women and domestic abuse are not women's problems," said WIZO Israel Chairman Ora Korazim.

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 22:56
Chords Bridge in Jerusalem is lit in red to mark the need to fight violence against women (photo credit: TAMIR HAION)
Chords Bridge in Jerusalem is lit in red to mark the need to fight violence against women
(photo credit: TAMIR HAION)
Dozens of public buildings, fixed into the minds of those who have seen the Israeli skyline, were lit up in red on Sunday and will be on Monday, as well, in honor of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, as outlined by the United Nations.
The campaign, organized by WIZO Israel, had the red lights in recognition of the terrible fate of so many women placed on the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality building, the Sami Ofer Stadium in Haifa, the Beersheba municipality building, the Meitarim Bridge in Jerusalem and several more.
"Violence against women and domestic abuse are not women's problems," said WIZO Israel Chairman Ora Korazim. "It is a broad societal problem which the entire public should battle without exception, and the government must allocate the resources necessary to address it.
"The WIZO campaign aims to bring a spotlight to the issue and raise public awareness to violence against women, to eradicate the phenomenon, and for women to notice the 'red lights' — signs and behavioral patterns that may indicate problematic and even dangerous behavior towards them from their partners," she explained.
The UN campaign which led to the day of recognition recognizes violence against women as "one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today."
The Tel Aviv-Jaffo municipality, on top of adorning itself in red lights, displayed the original clothing of women who were killed by their partners or spouses as part of an exhibit in the entrance hall to the building.


