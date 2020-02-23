Israel might quarantine 200 South Korean tourists in military base

Israel may quarantine some 200 South Korean tourists in a military base south of Jerusalem over fears of the deadly Coronavirus, Ynet news reported on Sunday morning.Initially the group was to be quarantined in Ashkelon, but according to the report the decision was made to quarantine the tourists at the Har Gilo military base which usually houses troops taking part in training and educational days. During the quarantine of the South Koreans, no IDF troops will be housed at the base. Israeli officials had no immediate comment on the report. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said separately on Sunday that he had ordered South Korea and Japan added to a list of Asian countries to which travel to and from Israel was being barred. Two weeks ago the IDF held joint military drills in southern Israel with an Asian country where the deadly novel coronavirus has infected dozens. According to a report by Army Radio and confirmed to The Jerusalem Post, despite the concern over the spread of the virus the military decided to continue with the exercise in order not to harm relations with the unnamed country which is an “important” ally for Israel.While the soldiers who were in direct contact with IDF troops and allowed to move freely in the base where the drill is taking place, the Asian troops were being checked by military doctors several times a day for symptoms of the virus.If any of the soldiers are found to have the coronavirus, preparations have been made for troops to be quarantined.