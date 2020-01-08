The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Israel must decide: Hi-tech jobs in Bnei Brak or Kiev'

"We are not just businessman - we are also Israeli Zionists who care about Israeli society," JVP founder Erel Margalit said.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 8, 2020 14:34
JVP founder and executive chairman Dr. Erel Margalit (photo credit: PINHAS EMANUEL)
JVP founder and executive chairman Dr. Erel Margalit
(photo credit: PINHAS EMANUEL)
The State of Israel must decide whether it wants "its hi-tech jobs in Bnei Brak or Kiev," warned Jerusalem Ventures Partners (JVP) founder and executive chairman Erel Margalit.
Addressing the Haredi Hi-Tech Conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Margalit cautioned that failing to implement a strategy for integrating Israel's growing ultra-Orthodox community into the hi-tech workforce will see "hundreds of thousands of development jobs leaving Israel for Kiev in Ukraine."
While the local hi-tech sector employs in excess of 300,000 workers today, a recent study by the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central revealed that Israel’s tech innovation sector is growing faster than the local supply of talent, leading to a shortage of approximately 15,000 skilled workers needed to fill open positions.
"The State of Israel will need to set a national goal of training 100,000 ultra-Orthodox workers during the next decade," Margalit told the conference, organized by Bizmax, to avoid outsourcing jobs to countries including Ukraine and India.
"For us in the hi-tech industry, it is more profitable to export the jobs to Ukraine, but we are not just businessman - we are also Israeli Zionists who care about Israeli society," he said, citing the important role of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel's engine of economic growth.
JVP, founded in 1993 by Margalit, currently manages funds worth $1.4 billion, establishing more than 140 companies and completing 35 exits to date - including 12 Nasdaq IPOs. According to the venture capital fund, their investments have assisted the creation of more than 20,000 new job opportunities in Jerusalem.
"The hi-tech industry cannot be alone in this story - everyone has to join forces: the government, industry and ultra-Orthodox society," Margalit said, listing a list of measures that must be immediately advanced by the government to hit the 100,000 worker target.
Measures include the formation of short and intensive training courses based on the IDF's Mamram training model; offering long-term financial incentives to employers; and supporting higher education institutions offering ultra-Orthodox technology courses.
According to figures published in August 2019 by the Labor Ministry, employment among ultra-Orthodox women has increased significantly in recent years, with approximately 76% now employed, just below the high national average of 78.3%. Among ultra-Orthodox men, however, only 50.2% are currently in employment.
At the lower extreme of the socioeconomic spectrum, the ultra-Orthodox Bnei Brak neighborhood of Ramat Elhanan (West), with a population of 1,137 residents, was designated as Israel’s least advantaged area. Other neighborhoods among Israel’s least advantaged included Kiryat HaRama in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Mea She’arim in Jerusalem, and Kiryat Degel HaTorah in Modi’in Illit, all home to ultra-Orthodox populations.
"The success of a city is derived from no shortage of parameters," Jerusalem Development Authority CEO Eyal Haimovsky told The Jerusalem Post. "Yet there is no doubt that a population residing in the city which isn't productive, and which relies on municipal resources without contributing to its productivity, is a significant weight to bear."
Recent increases in ultra-Orthodox labor force participation, Haimovsky said, will greatly benefit the city of Jerusalem.
"You can see it in rising household incomes within the ultra-Orthodox sector, and a corresponding rise in household expenditure," he said.


Tags Israel Ultra-Orthodox technology high tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by