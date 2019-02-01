Israel plans to displace some 1,000 Bedouins in the South to pave Route 6

bedouins on camels 298.
(photo credit: Ariel Jerozolimski)
Israel announced its plans to commandeer Bedouin land near Beersheba, on Wednesday, according to the agriculture minister’s spokesperson.
Some 1,000 Bedouins near the Abu Talul-Nevatim interchange are set to be displaced because of Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel’s decision on where to locate the path for Route 6.
According to the plan, those in the area will be resettled to ‘adjacent permanent settlements.’
The villages that will be effected will include, Bīr al-Ḥamām, Khašim Zannih, az-Zarnūg, Ṣwāwīn, Khirbit al-Watan, Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, a left-wing organization.
These communities are all unrecognized village located near Route 25.
Adalah, who petitioned the displacement of the Bedouin villages in 2011, estimated at the time, that between 2,500 and 3,500 Bedouins would be displaced.
Those living in these villages, "their rights to the land have never been recognized, they have no school and no access to state or municipal services," The Israel Democracy Institute described when discussing the lives of Bedouin residents in a similar village with legal issues - Atir-Umm al-Hiran.
