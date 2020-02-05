Israel ranked 8th most expensive country to live in

Israel has been declared the eighth most expensive country in the world to live in according to rankings published on Wednesday by CEOWORLD magazine. Israel ranks above such countries Singapore, Hong Kong (9), France (14), Belgium (18) and the US (20), all of which have lower cost of living scores than it does. In order to determine each country's placement, researchers based their data on numerous national and international media reports.The rankings are based on five major metrics: cost of living, rent, groceries, eating out and purchasing power.Israel scored a worrying 81.15 score.
The benchmark for all these numbers was set in comparison to New York city, which was given a score of 100. Meaning a country that scores lower than 100 is cheaper to live in than New York, while over 100 is more expensive. The cheapest countries to live in include: Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Syria, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tunisia.
The benchmark for all these numbers was set in comparison to New York city, which was given a score of 100. Meaning a country that scores lower than 100 is cheaper to live in than New York, while over 100 is more expensive. The cheapest countries to live in include: Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Syria, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tunisia.