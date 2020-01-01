Israel rings in 2020, new year, new decade

The first baby born in 2020 is seen at Assaf Harofeh. (photo credit: Courtesy)

A couple shares a kiss in Tel Aviv as they welcome New Year 2020. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Toasting the new year, Israelis celebrate in Tel Aviv. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A group of friends wear matching crowns as they welcome New Year 2020. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israelis celebrate New Year 2020. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The first Israeli baby of the decade was born to Adam and Eden Ben-Naim at 00:06 IST at the Shamir Medical Center. Mazal Tov!