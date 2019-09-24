Israeli court prevents Palestinian Cup soccer rematch

The Jerusalem District Court has upheld the decision of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) who blocked Gaza Strip cup holders, Khadamat Rafah and 23 players of the Gaza soccer club, from competing in a Palestinian Cup playoff match originally scheduled for July 3, against FC Balanta.



Israel has prevented Khadamat Rafah for over two months from traveling to the West Bank for the final rematch against the West Bank team - FC Balata, from the Balata refugee camp. Sporting events are listed in Israel’s narrow criteria for eligibility for travel permits.

an Israeli human rights organization, founded in 2005,

The two teams drew 1:1 in their first game in Gaza on June 30 - the club who won the playoff was lined up to represent Palestine in the Asian Champions League.Three days before their planned rematch, the club was informed that only four of the 35 application had been approved - only one of those approved was a player. The other 31 applicants - comprising of players and members of the coaching team and executives - were denied entry on 'security grounds.'The match was then rescheduled for September 25, and new applications together with documents were send to COGAT on August 21. On Monday, September 16, COGAT decided that just 12 members of the club would be allowed to travel - including only five players.Gisha,petitioned the Jerusalem District Court last week, requesting that it demanded that COGAT approved the team to travel. The petition highlighted that the Palestine Cup is a FIFA-recognized tournament, and by putting off the rematch further, would put the winning club’s entry into the Asian Champions League in jeopardy.

