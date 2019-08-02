Israel to advance plans for 2,430 settler homes and approve four outposts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Efrat settlement located in the Gush Etzion region just outside of Jerusalem. (photo credit: IGOR USDACHI)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Civil Administration is set to advance plans for at least 2,430 new settler homes and to authorize four new outposts as neighborhoods of existing settlements, Peace Now said on Friday.

The Higher Planing Council for Judea and Samaria meets four times a year to approve settler housing projects. Next Monday and Tuesday it will hold its second meeting on the topic this year.

Earlier in the week, Israel’s security cabinet gave an initial approval for the construction of 700 homes for Palestinians in Area C of the West Bank, which is under Israeli military and civilian rule.

It also approved a plan for 6,000 settler housing units. No details of the plans were publicized and it is presumed that they must now go through the regular Civil Administration planning process. It is unclear if the homes set to be advanced next week were part of the security cabinet decision.

No meeting has been scheduled to advance the planing of the 700 Palestinian homes.

Palestinians have held that the West Bank settlements and settler building are a stumbling bloc to peace, because they are located in areas which the Palestinians hold should be part of their future borders.

Israel and the Trump administration have dismissed such claims that settlements are a stumbling bloc to peace. But it is unclear if the pending Trump peace plan will support Israel’s position that all settlements should be included within Israel’s sovereign borders.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Efrat settlement and swore that as long as he was in office, no settler or settlement would be uprooted.

Settlers have long argued that much more settlement construction is needed and they have further called on Netanyahu to apply sovereignty to Area C of the West Bank.

Hagit Ofran of the left-wing NGO Peace Now said that continued settlement prevent any possibility of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The plans show that the policy of the government is to prevent any chance for peace and to advance the annexation of the West Bank,” Hagit said.

The list of the number of homes that will likely be advances is as follows: 354 in Nili, 346 in Beit El, 215 in Asfar, 207 in Bracha, 194 in Ganei Mod’in, 168 in Talmon, 132 in Kfar Adumim, 98 in Ma’aleh Amos, 96 in Kiryat Netafim, 94 in Beit Hagai, 94 in Mechola, 80 in Yakir, 70 in Shim’a, 66 in Efrat, 61 in Alon Shvuet, 51 in Shiloh, 29 in Otniel, 27 in Maskiot, 19 in Pedu’el, 18 in Ma’aleh Adumim, and 11 in Enav.

The four outposts to be approved as neighborhoods of existing settlements are: Ibei Hanahal, Givat Sal’it, Haroe Haivri and Brosh.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



