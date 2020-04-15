Israel to deliver 5,000 medical masks to Jordan to fight coronavirus

Israel plans to deliver 5,000 medical masks to Jordan to help its eastern neighbor combat the novel coronavirus.

A sign of regional cooperation. Israel is planning on transferring some 5,000 masks in the coming days to Jordan to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Transfer to be overseen by the @IDF April 15, 2020

The IDF will oversee the delivery of the medical gear, officials said.





On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry reported that a shipment of reagents (chemicals used in lab tests) to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests landed in Israel from South Korea . The ministry also reported that 100 ventilators arrived from the US.